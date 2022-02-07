Driver, Passengers Walk Away After Crashing Into Pierce County Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

February 7, 2022

Photo: Lakewood Police Department

Workers at a Lakewood, Washington restaurant were left picking up the pieces after a driver slammed a vehicle into the business and fled the scene, according to KING 5.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday (February 7) in the 10200 block of S Tacoma Way. Witnesses told Lakewood Police the driver and occupants of the vehicle walked away from the crash before officers arrived, according to the department. Cops are also calling the incident a single-vehicle hit-and-run. No word on if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Police also shared a photo of the incident, which shows a red car lodged halfway through two windows of the restaurant called Sizzler.

KING 5 also spoke with the manager of Sizzler, who says the damage "goes far into the restaurant" and even reached the kitchen area. Nearly 40 people work at the restaurant, and no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Another wild crash happened in Washington state last month. A wrong-way driver ended up hitting two Vancouver homes while speeding in the area. Then, there was a crazy story about an 11-year-old driving through a fence and into a home in Utah.

