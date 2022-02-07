Here's The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

February 7, 2022

Urban rooftop BBQ
Photo: Getty Images

Do you ever stay up late at night get cravings, or get hungry during a long road trip? While some restaurants and bars don't close until the middle of the night, sometimes it's nice knowing you can grab something to eat at any hour of the day.

Thankfully, 24-hour restaurants are still a thing, and plenty of them serve up delicious food. Eat This, Not That! found the best restaurants that are always open in each state.

"Fortunately, when hunger strikes... there's likely a 24-hour restaurant nearby serving up breakfast favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with full plates of fried chicken and meatloaf for those craving something more savory," writers say.

According to the website, the go-to 24-hour restaurant in Florida is...

Havana Cuban Food!

Here's what they said about the establishment:

"If there's something Florida is known for besides theme parks, it's Cuban food, and the best 24-hour Cuban restaurant is Havana Cuban Food in West Palm Beach. Do not leave here without trying the empanadas or the Cuban sandwich."

You can find this restaurant at 5801 S. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup and catering.

Click here to check out other neat 24-hour restaurants across the country.

