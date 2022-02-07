Las Vegas Airline Offers Private Flights For Couples To Join Mile High Club

An airplane charter business in Las Vegas is offering private, 45-minute flights for couples to join the Mile High Club, reported The Independent. The founder is claiming that the flights are helping to "keep people from divorcing."

Love Cloud is taking couples at least 5,280 feet into the air to have a sex on board a flight so that they can officially join the Mile High Club. The flights start at $995.

According to the company, the private jet is decked out with red satin sheets, special pillows, and a custom-made foam mattress for extra comfort. Couples even have the option of adding on a romantic one- or three-course meal, get married in the skies, or renew their wedding vows aboard the flight.

Couples will have complete privacy on the flight, and the pilot will even be wearing noise-canceling headphones inside the cockpit.

Once the couples land, they are given a Mile High Club VIP Certificate Card to prove their membership in the club.

The company's founder Andy Johnson told the New York Times that the business is good and is a positive thing for people's relationships. He said, "You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face. We help keep people from divorcing, I’ll tell you that right now."