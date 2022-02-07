Las Vegas Slot Machine Malfunctions, Doesn't Tell Tourist He Won $230,000

A tourist in Las Vegas hit a huge jackpot of nearly $230,000 and never knew it due to a slot machine malfunction, reported CNN. Finally, after an exhausting search, the Nevada Gaming Board says that they have identified the winner of the prize.

Robert Taylor, from Arizona, was playing a slot machine at Treasure Island Hotel and Casino on January 8th. That's when the machine had a "communications error" and did not notify Taylor or casino personnel that he was a winner.

By the time anyone noticed the error, casino personnel wasn't able to identify the man.

Casino personnel combed through hours of surveillance footage from several casinos, interviewed witnesses, looked through electronic purchase records, and analyzed ride share data to determine who the rightful owner of the prize was.

James Taylor, chief of the board's enforcement division, said in a news release:

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada.

I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him."