Lottery Ticket Sold In Tennessee Scores Lucky Winner $2 Million Prize

Playing the lottery is always a gamble, but sometimes your luck can pay off with a nice prize. Prizes can range anywhere from enough money to cover dinner and a movie to an amount that can change the rest of your life. While the latter is harder to come by, plenty of players still manage to win a life-changing sum, including one player in Tennessee who can add their name to the list of winners.

According to a release from the Tennessee Lottery, a Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Memphis is the lucky winner of a $2 million prize. The ticket, which was purchased from the Classic Mart at 314 North Cumberland Street, matched five of white balls called during Saturday's (February 5) drawing. By matching five of the five white balls, the winner scored the $1 million prize. Luckily for the player, the prize doubled after the Power Play number 2 was drawn.

As of Sunday (February 6), the prize remained unclaimed. No additional information can be released until it is claimed.

No players managed to match all six numbers — 5-16-27-39-61 and Powerball 24 — during Saturday's Powerball drawing, so the jackpot will increase to $147 million for the drawing Monday (February 7) night.