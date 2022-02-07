This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Hillsboro

When you're craving good food, you have plenty of options when it comes to restaurants. From Mexican cuisine and fried chicken joints to diners and fine-dining spots, it can be a little dizzying to figure out what you want.

That's why Yelp is here to help. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Hillsboro, Oregon area. According to the website, the No. 1 restaurant is...

The Antojitos House!

This Latin American restaurant boasts an amazing 5-star rating with just under 80 reviews. Antojitos House strives to make you "feel right at home" with its delicious dishes, chill vibes, and no-frills approach to food.