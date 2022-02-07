This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Hillsboro
By Zuri Anderson
February 8, 2022
When you're craving good food, you have plenty of options when it comes to restaurants. From Mexican cuisine and fried chicken joints to diners and fine-dining spots, it can be a little dizzying to figure out what you want.
That's why Yelp is here to help. They ranked the highest-rated restaurants in the Hillsboro, Oregon area. According to the website, the No. 1 restaurant is...
This Latin American restaurant boasts an amazing 5-star rating with just under 80 reviews. Antojitos House strives to make you "feel right at home" with its delicious dishes, chill vibes, and no-frills approach to food.
Listo la sopa de mondongo si gustan hablar 503 746 7922Posted by The Antojitos House on Saturday, March 13, 2021
Yelpers love empanadas, arepas, and other tasty options. You can also find tacos dorados, fried plantains, chicharrones, and more dishes on their menu. The best part is everything is handmade fresh every day, according to their website.
The Antojitos House is located at 2900 SE Cornelius Pass Rd Ste 222 in Hillsboro. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Hillsboro, according to Yelp.
- The Antojitos House
- Mr. Bento Burger
- CM Banh Mi
- Oyatsupan Bakers
- Chopstix Grill
- La Pachanga Mexican Food
- Umma Korean Restaurant
- The 649
- Love Pasta
- Prime Tap House
To see other high-rated restaurants in the Hillsboro area, click here.