Video Shows Jackson Mahomes Getting Shut Down By Woman While In Vegas

A video shared on TikTok appears to show Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, attempt to kiss and get rejected by a woman at a Las Vegas mall during Pro Bowl weekend.

The video, which was shared by the "NFL MEMES" TikTok account shows Mahomes dancing before putting both hands on the woman's head and moving his face toward her before the woman backs away while laughing.

Mahomes and his brother's fiancée Brittany Matthews have been under social media scrutiny amid Patrick's success.

Last month, social media users criticized a video showing Matthews' viral celebration after the Chiefs' 36-33 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, which she said she was being "attacked" over.