Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About South Carolina?

This southern state, also known by its Palmetto nickname, has been the subject of many clues on the hit TV quiz show Jeopardy!

Answer: What is South Carolina?

According to Stacker, every U.S. state has been featured as a clue on Jeopardy! throughout the course of its decades-long run. The site searched through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for each state for anyone wanting to test their own knowledge at home.

Below are three Jeopardy! clues about South Carolina. Play along to see how well you know the Palmetto State.

This three-layered "feminine" white cake filled with fruit nuts was created in South Carolina, not Maryland. This influential modern jazz trumpeter was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1917. Graduates of this military college in Charleston, South Carolina, fire the first shots at Fort Sumter to begin the Civil War.

Do you have your answers? Keep on reading to see if you guessed correctly.

Clue 1: This three-layered "feminine" white cake filled with fruit nuts was created in South Carolina, not Maryland.

ANSWER: Lady Baltimore Cake

Clue 2: This influential modern jazz trumpeter was born in Cheraw, South Carolina, in 1917.

ANSWER: Dizzy Gillespie

Clue 3: Graduates of this military college in Charleston, South Carolina, fire the first shots at Fort Sumter to begin the Civil War.

ANSWER: The Citadel

How many did you get right?

