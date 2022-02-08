Indiana Pacers Trade Sabonis, Holiday, & Lamb To Sacramento Kings

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a trade that's centered around Tyrese Haliburton, reported RealGM.

Included in the trade from Indiana are Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. The Kings are trading Haliburton along with Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

The Pacers originally acquired Sabonis back in the summer of 2017 in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder when they dealt Paul George. Sabonis has been extremely productive in Indiana ever since.

Indiana was poised to split up the big pairing of Sabonis and Myles Turner this season. But, Sabonis was considered to have more value that Turner.

The Pacers previously traded Caris LaVert and have a revamped backcourt of Haliburton, Malcolm Brogdon, and Chris Duarte.

Indiana fans seem to be loving the trade for Haliburton. But, Kings fans aren't so happy.

Fans of the Sacramento Kings have taken to Reddit to show their frustrations. One fan wrote, "I used to joke around, but I think I might actually be done with this franchise if this news is true. Haliburton was literally the only success story of this team this season."

Another fan wrote, "What do I do now?"