Man Threatens To Blow Up Las Vegas Casino With Grenade In His Backside

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2022

Photo: Las Vegas Metro Police Department

A man was arrested outside of THE STRAT after making threats of blowing up the building, reported 8 News Now. But, how he wanted to go about that was a little shocking

Brian Gower, 46, allegedly told hotel staff that he had a grenade inside his body and that he would blow up the building.

Gower was allegedly "saying random things and talking about Joe Rogan and his ex-wife," according to an arrest report. The report also states that "at one point, Gower stated to [an] officer that he had a grenade in his [backside] and he wanted to [pass gas]."
Gower had already allegedly told hotel security that they had 15 minutes to evacuate the building or else it would explode.

Officers searched Gower and did not find any explosives on or in his body. He was taken to the Clark County Jail, and he is facing counts of making threats of conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism after the incident that took place.

Records show that Gower was arrested in 2021 after making similar threats in Downtown Las Vegas.

