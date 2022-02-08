New 'Micro-Neighborhood' Breaks Ground In Nashville

You've heard of tiny homes, now get ready for a "micro-neighborhood."

The new concept by SomeraRoad is moving into Nashville as crews break ground on the mixed-use district, called Paseo South Gulch, on 8th Avenue South across from Arnold's Country Kitchen, WKRN reports. The development will feature living, office and retail space all within its boundary, including "creative" buildings and high-rise structures.

"It's not just one single project, it's multiple projects under one master plan," said Andrew Donchez, director of development at SomeraRoad.

The project will include two towers, the first of which, Prima, was started Tuesday (February 8) as crews broke ground on the 16-story building. It will include 278 multifamily units as well as 18,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. It is expected to be complete by late 2023. A second tower is anticipated to begin earlier that same year.

"It's not just four walls and a property line," said SomeraRoad Principal Founder Ian Ross. "It's a master plan site, it's a dynamic energy, and what we're trying to create here is a live, work, play, stay micro-neighborhood where all of these uses work together."

This isn't the first time the concept of micro-living was brought up in Music City. Last year, a new complex of "micro apartments" opened in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, giving residents a chance to try out a scaled-down version of apartment living with rent well below the city's average.