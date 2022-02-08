New Orleans Saints Hire Dennis Allen As New Head Coach

It's official — Dennis Allen is the new head coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Allen, who has served as the team's defensive coordinator since 2015, replaces longtime coach Sean Payton, who announced two weeks ago that he was "stepping away" from the organization. According to ESPN, Allen was considered the front-runner in the search to replace Payton. He even stepped in to the role for one game last season when Payton was out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis praised Allen's work with the team and looks forward to how he will lead the Saints moving forward.

"First of all he's a great coach, and he's been a part of our building for a long time," he said. "He's been part of building the culture and he's been part of the success we've had over the years. And he's got experience as a head coach as well."