New Orleans Saints Hire Dennis Allen As New Head Coach
By Sarah Tate
February 8, 2022
It's official — Dennis Allen is the new head coach for the New Orleans Saints.
Allen, who has served as the team's defensive coordinator since 2015, replaces longtime coach Sean Payton, who announced two weeks ago that he was "stepping away" from the organization. According to ESPN, Allen was considered the front-runner in the search to replace Payton. He even stepped in to the role for one game last season when Payton was out due to COVID-19 protocols.
Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis praised Allen's work with the team and looks forward to how he will lead the Saints moving forward.
"First of all he's a great coach, and he's been a part of our building for a long time," he said. "He's been part of building the culture and he's been part of the success we've had over the years. And he's got experience as a head coach as well."
Congrats #Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/G77JtbuRXS— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 8, 2022
This will be Allen's second head coaching job after previously going 8-28 while coaching the Raiders from 2012-2014. However, he has been with the Saints organization on and off since 2006, KATC reports.
"Dennis has a deep understanding for the culture of our organization and our football team," said Saints owner Gayle Benson. "That combined with the character, integrity and leadership skills that he possesses makes him the right head coach for the New Orleans Saints. Having been here for 12 years as a member of our coaching staff, he firsthand knows what it takes to achieve success, sustain it and continue to build. Dennis is a quality coach and individual and the right person to help us build on the solid foundation that has already been established here."
Even though he just got job, Allen is hitting the ground running. During the press conference announcing his hiring, he fielded questions about next season, specifically the selection of the starting quarterback which he called "the most important decision that you make."
"Our team is going to be tough. Our team is going to be smart and our team is going to be highly competitive," he said. "We are going to play with passion and an energy that our opponents are unwilling or unable to match."
Allen is now the 17th head coach in franchise history.