NFL, Las Vegas Police Let Alvin Kamara Play In Pro Bowl Before Arrest

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara was arrested hours after playing in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 6). But new information has come to light that says NFL officials and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department allowed the running back to still play in the game, a source told TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ, NFL security was notified hours before kickoff that police were looking for Kamara, but they "came to an agreement that Kamara would be allowed to play in the game, and cooperate with authorities afterward."

"We got in touch with NFL security about 10 o'clock in the morning and let them know that (Kamara) was a suspect in the case and they located him and he was already on the field. So they contacted him and he agreed to meet with us after the game. And so that’s just the way we did it since he was cooperating," assistant sheriff John McGrath told the Nevada Current.

In the Pro Bowl, Kamara caught four passes for 23 yards.

Kamara was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to a news release shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. If Kamara is convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.