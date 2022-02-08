No More Free Body Cam Police Footage In Indianapolis

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2022

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has begun charging for police body camera videos after a year-long review, reported WTHI-TV 10.

There are more than 1,290 police officers equipped with cameras int he department. According to the department, the decision to implement fees for the videos comes after a year of collecting data and evaluating costs.

State law says that agencies are allowed to charge up to $150 for copies of law enforcement recordings. And, according to Police Chief Randal Taylor, the department "is introducing a fee structure within the guidelines set by the state of Indiana."

So how much will the recordings cost now?

Videos shorter than 30 minutes will cost you $50. Videos between 30 and 60 minutes will be $100. Videos longer than 60 minutes will be $150.

Anyone wanting a recording will now need to request the video online and it will be delivered via email. Payment will not be required until the video is redacted and complete, and ready to be delivered.

All money made from the body cam recordings will go back into the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's body-worn camera program, which began in August of 2020.

