North Carolina Death Certificate Site Has A Pretty Hysterical Bug
By Sarah Tate
February 8, 2022
When a loved one passes away, there's a lot of paperwork that comes with it. While some people plan ahead and do as much as they can to prevent that burden from falling to their family, there's one piece of paperwork they cannot fill out ahead of time – their death certificate.
Or can you?
A Twitter user by the name of JustMePam took to the platform on Monday (February 7) to share a surprising discovery while searching for an online death certificate request form.
"Hmmm...North Carolina...WTF is going on over there????" Pam wrote, sharing a snapshot of the online portal to request a death certificate for the state of North Carolina. According to the website, a user has two options to choose from for whomever is listed on the death certificate, either "Someone Else" or "Myself."
And, of course, because this is the Internet, there were plenty of jokes.
"Had to fill out one of these when I died a few years back," one user joked. "It's a pretty simple form. They were just so intrusive about that forwarding address."
Another channeled The Princess Bride, writing, "It just so happens that you're only MOSTLY dead. There's a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. Mostly dead is slightly alive. With all dead, well, with all dead there's usually only one thing you can do."
One user replied that the seemingly strange request was actually addressing an issue regarding the Social Security Administration falsely listing people as deceased, a mistake that affects roughly 6,000 people each year, according to CNBC.
Another commenter pointed out that the button labeled "Myself" appears disabled and cannot really be chosen as an option, saying the website likely handles other certificates for situations like marriage and birth. Indeed, a search for an online birth certificate request in North Carolina pulls up a nearly identical page where the "Myself" option can be selected.
Whatever the reason, people online had fun with the idea. Check out the tweets below to see more jokes.
