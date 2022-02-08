North Carolina Death Certificate Site Has A Pretty Hysterical Bug

When a loved one passes away, there's a lot of paperwork that comes with it. While some people plan ahead and do as much as they can to prevent that burden from falling to their family, there's one piece of paperwork they cannot fill out ahead of time – their death certificate.

Or can you?

A Twitter user by the name of JustMePam took to the platform on Monday (February 7) to share a surprising discovery while searching for an online death certificate request form.

"Hmmm...North Carolina...WTF is going on over there????" Pam wrote, sharing a snapshot of the online portal to request a death certificate for the state of North Carolina. According to the website, a user has two options to choose from for whomever is listed on the death certificate, either "Someone Else" or "Myself."