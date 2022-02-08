'Rust' Medic Sues, Claims She Was Traumatized

The medic who responded to the accidental fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust last October has filed a lawsuit against several fellow crew members and producers for negligence in connection to the incident.

Cherlyn Schaefer claims she experienced "tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress" in connection to her emergency efforts to attempt to save cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life, according to a complaint filed on Monday (February 7) in New Mexico obtained by Rolling Stone.

Hutchins was struck by a bullet from a .45 Colt revolver being held by actor Alec Baldwin, who has stated that the firearm unexpectedly discharged a live bullet when he released the hammer during filming.

Schaefer's lawsuit specifically lists rookie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director Dave Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry and "armorer mentor" Seth Kenney, among others as defendants, but repeatedly identifies Baldwin as a "non-party."

“Cherlyn Schaefer fought desperately to save Halyna Hutchins’ life, putting pressure on her wounds, giving her oxygen, (and) checking her vitals” until a helicopter arrived to rush Hutchins to a hospital, the lawsuit states via Rolling Stone.

Schaefer is the fourth Rust crew member to file a lawsuit in connection to the shooting, with Gutierrez-Reed, gaffer Serge Svetnoy and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell having all previously taken legal action.

Svetnoy and Mitchell had included Baldwin as a defendant in their lawsuits while Gutierrez-Reed identifies Kenney and his prop company in her lawsuit.

Last month, Baldwin urned his phone over to police in connection to an ongoing investigation into the accidental shooting.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN that Baldwin gave his phone to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York -- where he resides -- who have assisted New Mexico -- where the shooting took place -- in locating the device.

"They will gather information off the phone and provide the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office with the evidence gathered," said Santa Fe County Sheriff spokesperson Juan Rios via CNN. "The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office does not yet have physical possession of the data to be retrieved off the Baldwin phone," Rios added, but noted "this is in process."

In a post shared on his verified Instagram account on January 9, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cell phone in relation to the investigation.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone" is "a lie," Baldwin said in the video while sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle.