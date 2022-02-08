Texas Social Media Influencer Sued Over Fitness Plan Scam

Social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis has been sued by the state of Texas over claims she scammed thousands of clients who purchased her fitness and nutrition plans. Her plan allegedly "engaged in deceptive practices and negatively impacted customers with eating disorders," according to BuzzFeed News.

Davis, who has 462,000 Instagram followers, 949,000 TikTok followers and 248,000 YouTube subscribers, has completely rebranded her social media accounts in the past two years from health and fitness content to faith-based content, BuzzFeed news reported.

The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the Dallas-Fort Worth influencer sold fitness plans for as much as $300 a person, according to Business Insider. The fitness plans were supposed to be personalized for each customer, but they bore resemblance to each other. The Deceptive Trade Practices Act lawsuit also said she never provided any of the coaching, check-ins or individualized feedback she promised. Davis also charged shipping fees when the materials and services were sent electronically.

Davis' customers realized they were getting the same workout and nutrition plans in a Facebook group. "And rather than providing individual coaching, Davis, 30, simply gave 'generic and non-substantive' feedback, said the complaint, such as 'THAT’S MY GIRL! You’re killing it!' and 'you’ve got this babe!'" BuzzFeed News reported.

The complaints began in 2019. According to KHOU, Davis' customer service team was providing refunds for clients. She said she told clients who got a refund to sign non-disclosure agreements and deleted comments on social media from customers who called her out. According to the lawsuit, 14 customers mentioned in the complaint who asked for a refund have eating disorders.

In the lawsuit, Paxton wants Davis to fulfill the services she advertises. The lawsuit also seeks up to $10,000 in damages claims for each violation of civil law in Texas.