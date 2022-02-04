Influencer Kicked Out Of Vatican For Being 'Too Sexy'

There are a handful of places on Earth that are considered incredibly holy to certain religions, like Jerusalem, Mecca, and of course, the home of The Pope, the Vatican. Well while visiting Rome this week, one influencer decided to check out the Vatican, but she didn't get to stay too long since, according to her, she was kicked out for being too sexy.

Brazilian model Juju Vieirawas thought nothing of her choice of outfit of a tight-fitting dress and boots, as she did some sightseeing in Rome, so she was shocked when guards at the Vatican let her know she was not dressed properly and asked her to leave.

She explained on Instagram, "A gentleman who worked there came close to me and said that the place was for prayers and that I was not dressed properly and invited me to leave, 'kicked' me out of the Vatican." She said that she "felt disrespected" and "was embarrassed because there were other people there who heard this."