This Dog Looks Exactly Like Will Ferrell

There are plenty of celebrity lookalikes out there - and some even make a living as an impersonator thanks to their resemblance to someone famous, but few doppelgängers are as unique as a Will Ferrell lookalike named Layla. That's because Layla is a four-month-old dog.

Layla's owner, Thomas Green, took a picture of his pooch and posted it on Twitter with the caption, "Someone said my dog looks like Will Ferrell and I can't unsee it now." And he's not wrong. Something about the eyes and the mouth make it seem like the star of Anchorman could have a canine twin.