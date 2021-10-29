Dog Owners Warned About Dangerous TikTok Trend

Another expert, dog trainer and behaviorist Joe Nutkins, told Newsweek,

"We can often tell if a dog really isn't comfortable about something just because they just don't 'look comfortable' generally speaking but they can also give quite clear warning signs too. To watch some of the videos was actually quite disturbing really. The majority, if not all, of the videos that I have seen show dogs turning their head a little bit to one side. It might literally just be turning a couple of centimeters slightly to one side away from the owner. Then they actually do what's called 'whale eye' which is where the dog turns their head a little bit and then they actually turn their eyes the other way as far as they can. The idea is they show the whites of their eyes as much as possible, trying to indicate that they are not liking the situation."

Nutkins went on to say, "One of the biggest risks is that you will force your dog to feel so threatened and so worried that they feel they've already given many signals and warnings to say 'please don't do this' but they're left with one last resort. That last resort is going to be to turn round and bite."

Even if your dog didn't wind up biting you, by engaging in the TikTok trend and upsetting your pooch, you could be harming the bond and the trust you have with your pet.