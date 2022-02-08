This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

February 8, 2022

Waffles
Photo: Getty Images

Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.

Since there are so many joints offering waffles, where can you find the best one in all of Washington state? According to LoveFood, the best waffles in the Evergreen State are at...

Bebop Waffle Shop!

This is what writers said about the Seattle spot:

"A lovely local joint run by a friendly team, Bebop Waffle Shop in west Seattle has 10 stellar waffle options. Customers love The Elvis (a Belgian waffle with banana, peanut butter and honey), but there's also a Belgian waffle with bacon chunks baked in (topped with bacon, icing sugar and maple butter) or a cornbread waffle (with chilli, Cheddar and dill sauce)."

You can find Bebop Waffle Shop at 2600 California Ave SW in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, delivery, and curbside pickup.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving up delicious waffles.

