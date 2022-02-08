Here's What Tom Brady Said About A Potential NFL Comeback

Tom Brady doesn't seem to be completely ruling out the idea of a possible NFL comeback.

During the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady briefly explained his decision to retire six days prior and admitted that although he's happy with it now, his feelings could change.

"I'm just gonna take things as they come," Brady said when asked if he would entertain thoughts of coming back. "I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now.

"I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be."

Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday (February 1), confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."