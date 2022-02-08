Watch The Super Bowl At These Highly Rated Bengals Bars In Cincinnati

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 8, 2022

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

If you haven't decided on a place to cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl this Sunday (February 13), you might want to head to one of the best Bengals bars around.

There are plenty of bars around Cincinnati to pick from, but only a few are some of the highest rated. By using customer reviews and ratings, Yelp listed several business as "Bengals bars" around the city.

According to Yelp, here are the top five highest rated Bengals bars:

1. Kitty's Sports Grill

Location: 218 W 3rd St Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2. Rhinehaus

Location: 119 E 12th St Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

3. Knockback Nats

Location: 10 W 7th St Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hours: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

4. Convington Yard

Location: 401 Greenup St Covington, KY 41011

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5. The Blind Pig

Location: 24 W 3rd St Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Click here to see other options on Yelp.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is at 5:30 ET.

