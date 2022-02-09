3-Day Winter Park Planned Ahead Of Historic Nashville Predators Game

As the Nashville Predators prepare to host the NHL's very first outdoor game in Tennessee, a three-day celebration is being planned in Music City to usher in the historic game.

The Preds will face off against current Stanley Cup champions the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 26 in the NHL Stadium Series game at Nissan Stadium. Leading up the match, a family-friendly Winter Park celebration will be free to the public from February 24-26, News Channel 5 reports.

"This is the first NHL outdoor game in our state of Tennessee," said Claire Francis, senior director of marketing for the Nashville Predators. "And we want everyone to join in on the festivities. It's a lot to be excited about. First time ever her at Nissan Stadium."

Located at the Walk of Fame Park, the Bridgestone Winter Park will feature live musical performances, special appearances, autograph signing, food, games and more, according to the news outlet. On Thursday, February 24, the Winter Park will also host a watch party for the sold-out Predators game at Bridgestone Arena where longtime goaltender Pekka Rinne will have his jersey retired.

"We hope that everybody will join in and celebrate these milestones for our team and for the sport of hockey in our state of Tennessee," said Francis.

The Preds' last outdoor match was against the Dallas Stars as part of the 2020 Winter Classic; however, the game at Nissan Stadium will be the team's first outdoor match at home in Music City.

"From the moment we found out that we're hosting the NHL Stadium Series game, we were thrilled... Our players get the chance to play their favorite game in front of over 60,000 people right here in our home city," said Francis. "We truly get the opportunity to show everyone what Nashville can do, how Smashville can throw a party."