Eminem Opening 'Mom's Spaghetti' Pop-Up In L.A. Through Super Bowl Sunday

Eminem is set to headline the highly-anticipated halftime show at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California… and the rap legend is also brining his famous “Mom’s Spaghetti” with him. Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, opened the new eatery in Downtown Detroit in September, as a nod to his iconic 2002 song “Lose Yourself.”

Although hungry fans can usually dig into a plate of spaghetti at 2131 Woodward Avenue in Detroit, they’ll soon find it at a popup location in Los Angeles. PEOPLE reports that Californians can find Mom’s Spaghetti at Uncle Paulie’s Deli, located at 820 S. Spring Street. It will be open Wednesday (February 9) through Saturday (February 12) from 4 p.m. until midnight, and from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). Eminem also partnered exclusively with Postmates to deliver, including with no delivery fees on Uncle Paulie’s Deli and Pasta Sisters’ orders from noon until 9 p.m. daily.

Eminem — who was recently named among the first-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominees — is gearing up for a star-studded halftime show, which includes Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige in the trailer he shared last month. Watch the trailer here: