Joe Burrow Invites Special Person From His Past To Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may be the most discussed name in football heading into Super Bowl LVI, but he hasn't forgotten where he came from.

Nathan White, who was Burrow's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Athens High School, where he now serves as the team's head coach, told USA TODAY that the his former player called him last weekend to invite him and his wive to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Joe called Sunday and said he had a couple tickets, so my wife and I are going to go," White said. "We’re excited.”

White spoke with ESPN's Michele Steele as part of a feature on Burrow, an Ohio native, and the importance of leading a team in his home state to football's biggest game.

"(White) was sitting around the house yesterday. He looks at his cell phone - he sees it's Joe Burrow calling," Steele said in her report as transposed by USA TODAY. "And he's excited just to check in with one of his former guys. And Burrow tells him, 'Hey Coach, I don't know if you're busy next weekend. But I've got a couple extra tickets to the Super Bowl for you and your wife if you want to go.' And the coach said - as you can imagine - 'I think I can make that work.'