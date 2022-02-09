Las Vegas House Fire Leads To Discovery Of Huge Marijuana Growth Operation

A home in Spring Valley burst into flames, revealing a massive marijuana growth operation, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that the fire broke out on February 6th at a home near Buffalo and Peace Way. Police found the cause of the fire was likely due to the home being "converted into a HUGE residential marijuana grow operation."

The neighbor who discovered the fire, Melinda Litherland, said, "I heard noise like firecrackers. There was flames and the smoke was going up almost to the roof of the house. Another neighbor said that they smelled weed but never expected such a massive growth operation.

The police department posted about the discovery on Facebook, writing:

"On Sunday, a house fire broke out near Buffalo and Peace Way. It didn't take long to figure out what started the whole thing. The home was converted into a huge residential marijuana grow operation. There were 812 marijuana plants weighing more than 300 pounds inside the home which was fully converted into the grow operation with rigged electrical work, modified gas lines, lighting and fertilizer. This kind of situation is very dangerous and poses a major fire hazard for the home and neighbors. Narcotics detectives are following up on leads and those responsible are being sought."