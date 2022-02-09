Man Loses Car In A Michigan River After He Gets Out To Relieve Himself

A man's vehicle slid into a Michigan river after he got out to use the restroom.

According to a Facebook post by the Allen Park Police Department, a man drove his car onto the banks of the Rouge River "as mother nature was calling."

When he exited the vehicle, the car slid and landed right into the river. The man did attempt to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Luckily, the post said that the man was not hurt while trying to save his car. However, they couldn't say the same thing about his car.

Here is what the Facebook post said:

"This evening, us, APFD, DFD are on the banks of the Rouge River. There was a fella that decided to drive his vehicle along the banks. He had a moment where he exited the vehicle as mother nature was calling. While doing so he observed that his vehicle was sliding into the river.!! He failed to stop the slide and become wet. He is 100% fine. His car is currently a bit wet or better said...... submerged. Dearborn fire rescue along with APFD are working to get the vehicle out. Don't drive on the banks if the Rouge River."