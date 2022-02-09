Some Interesting Stuff Was Found At The Bottom Of The San Antonio River

By Dani Medina

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The San Antonio River Walk is home to a delectable selection of bars and restaurants, as well as the city's annual holiday festivals and parades. But what lies underneath the water?

Every two to four years, the San Antonio River is drained for maintenance and cleanup by the city's public works department, the San Antonio River Authority and Center City Development and Operations, according to Texas Monthly. It's not completely drained, though. There's still a foot or two of water left in there for fish and turtles to continue to swim.

Texas Monthly reporter Emily McCullar was on the scene when the river was drained — and she said she found a lot of "weird stuff." Let's see what she found:

"A team of more than 110 staffers pulled out cellphones, Mardi Gras beads, jewelry, and children’s toys. There were a lot of chairs, and plenty of decorative terra-cotta planters, the kind that line the River Walk—and, apparently, periodically plop right into the water. The public works department hauled away several dumpsters’ worth of trash, silt, and debris (they are still calculating the total tonnage)."

Here's what else was found in the San Antonio River:

  • Outdoor light fixture
  • Folding chairs
  • Metal patio chair
  • Christmas lights
  • Frozen doll of Princess Anna
  • Gorilla action figure

When the river was drained in January 2020, officials found laptops, cell phones and a prayer candle.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices