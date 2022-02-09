Michigan Cookie Store Promises Free Treat If LA Rams Win The Super Bowl

A local Detroit cookie store will offer its customers a free cookie if the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl this Sunday (February 13).

The Detroit Cookie Company made a post on Facebook about the deal with customers. They are trying to rally support for the former Detroit Lions quarterback Mathew Stafford.

In the Facebook post, they added photos of the gourmet cookie and wrote:

"OK guys, y'all know the power of positive thinking. Let's send all the vibes to Matthew Stafford & the Los Angeles Rams for the upcoming Super Bowl victory! WHEN they win the Super Bowl on 2/13/21 we are giving away 900 PB volcanos (Mathew's fave) to the first cookie customers in each location on 2/21/22 (Monday) with purchase of any cookie(s) 900 in total! LET F**KING GOOOO!!!!!"