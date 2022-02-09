Nashville Zoo Offering Free Admission During 2nd Annual Campaign

For the second year in a row, the Nashville Zoo is partnering with the Community Resource Center for the "Souper Bowl Food Drive" campaign just in time for the Big Game.

After the success of its inaugural campaign in 2021, the 2nd annual drive gives visitors to the zoo a chance to score free admission by donating items to help those in need around Nashville, FOX 17 reports. To get a complimentary admission ticket, you must donate four or more eligible food items with a max of two tickets per household/donation. Even if you don't want admission to the zoo, you can still drop off a donation.

The drive will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the zoo February 12-18. Complimentary zoo tickets may be used during regular hours through the end of 2022, with the exception of specified blackout dates.

If you would like to donate, some needed shelf-stable items include:

Canned food: beans, soups, etc.

Jarred food: peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, etc.

Boxed food: cereal, rice, macaroni & cheese, noodles, etc.

Protein bars, snacks, etc.

Shelf-stable milk

Donations must be in a sealed container and no less than one month from an expiration date. All donations received during the campaign will be distributed in the community by the Community Resource Center, which serves more than 1 million around Nashville.

"For 35 years, the Community Resource Center of Nashville has been the supply chain to the front lines of poverty," a statement from the zoo reads, in part. "Their mission is to provide critical essential items to our most vulnerable Middle Tennessee neighbors, both during times of disaster and during seasons of ongoing need."

According to the news outlet, the 2021 food drive was the largest collection ever for the Community Resource Center, with more than 21,000 pounds of food collected.

For more information on the Nashville Zoo's Souper Bowl Food Drive, check out the event website here.