This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Alabama
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2022
Photo: Maskot
A Birmingham eatery is being credited as having the best 24-hour restaurant in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best 24-hour restaurants in every state, which included Al's Deli and Grill as the top choice for Alabama.
"Al's Deli and Grill in Birmingham serves traditional diner fare like omelets, along with traditional Greek dishes like falafel and gyros," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "The diner is a favorite among locals who look for late-night eats after watching Alabama football games on TV with friends."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best 24-hour restaurants in every state:
- Alabama- Al's Deli and Grill (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Leroy's Family Restaurant (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Taco Shop Company (Tucson)
- Arkansas- Lucy's Diner (Rogers)
- California- Kitchen24 (West Hollywood)
- Colorado- The Breakfast King (Denver)
- Connecticut- Elmer's Diner (Danbury)
- Delaware- Golden Dove Diner Restaurant (New Castle)
- Florida- Havana Cuban Food (West Palm Beach)
- Georgia- The Majestic Diner (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- M.A.C. 24/7 (Honolulu)
- Idaho- California Mexican Food (Boise)
- Illinois- White Palace Grill (Chicago)
- Indiana- Howie's Diner (Lawrenceburg)
- Iowa- Maria's Mexican Food (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Pancho's Mexican Food (Overland Park)
- Kentucky- Burger Boy Diner (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Deja Vu Restaurant and Bar (New Orleans)
- Maine- Dysart's Restaurant and Truck Stop (Hermon)
- Maryland- Broadway Diner (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Bova's Bakery (Boston)
- Michigan- Duly's Place (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Lange's Cafe (Pipestone)
- Mississippi- Waffle House
- Missouri- Hayes Hamburger and Chili (Kansas City)
- Montana- Shellie's Country Cafe (Helena)
- Nebraska- Hi-Way Diner (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Cafe Americano (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Broadway Diner (Bayonne)
- New Mexico- Penny's Diner (Belen)
- New York- Veselka (New York City)
- North Carolina- Midnight Diner (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner (Fargo)
- Ohio- Fritzy's Old-Fashioned Diner (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Perry's Restaurant (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- The Original Hotcake and Steak House (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- The Dining Car and Market (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Patriots Diner (Woonsocket)
- South Carolina- Hilton Head Diner Restaurant (Hilton Head Island)
- South Dakota- Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- E's 24 Hour Cafe (Memphis)
- Texas- Katz's Never Kloses (Houston)
- Utah- Belgian Waffle and Omelet Inn (Midvale)
- Vermont- P & H Truck Stop (Wells River)
- Virginia- Tosokchon (Annandale)
- Washington- Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Dwight's of St. Albans (St. Albans)
- Wisconsin- Omega Restaurant (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Penny's Diner (Cheyenne)