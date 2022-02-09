This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Alabama

A Birmingham eatery is being credited as having the best 24-hour restaurant in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best 24-hour restaurants in every state, which included Al's Deli and Grill as the top choice for Alabama.

"Al's Deli and Grill in Birmingham serves traditional diner fare like omelets, along with traditional Greek dishes like falafel and gyros," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "The diner is a favorite among locals who look for late-night eats after watching Alabama football games on TV with friends."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best 24-hour restaurants in every state: