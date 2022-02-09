This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston bakery is being credited as having the best 24-hour restaurant in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best 24-hour restaurants in every state, which included Bova's Bakery as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Boston is home to a ton of great bakeries, but not many are serving the same delicious items that Bova's Bakery is serving at all hours of the day," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "Since 1926, the bakery has been making cream puffs, turnovers, whoopie pies, and more."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best 24-hour restaurants in every state: