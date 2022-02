This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Connecticut

A Danbury diner is being credited as having the best 24-hour restaurant in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best 24-hour restaurants in every state, which included Elmer's Diner as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Patrons rave about the food and service at Elmer's Diner in Danbury," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "'Always friendly staff who take orders quickly. Classic breakfast foods and late-night dinners are their specialty in my humble opinion,' said one reviewer."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best 24-hour restaurants in every state: