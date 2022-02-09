This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia eatery is being credited as having the best 24-hour restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best 24-hour restaurants in every state, which included The Dining Car and Market as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"Another "Triple D" location is The Dining Car and Market in Philadelphia," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "No matter what time of day you go, you can get things like veal parmesan; chipped beef and gravy; and the local delicacy, scrapple."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best 24-hour restaurants in every state: