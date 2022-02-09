This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2022
A Philadelphia eatery is being credited as having the best 24-hour restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best 24-hour restaurants in every state, which included The Dining Car and Market as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"Another "Triple D" location is The Dining Car and Market in Philadelphia," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "No matter what time of day you go, you can get things like veal parmesan; chipped beef and gravy; and the local delicacy, scrapple."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best 24-hour restaurants in every state:
- Alabama- Al's Deli and Grill (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Leroy's Family Restaurant (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Taco Shop Company (Tucson)
- Arkansas- Lucy's Diner (Rogers)
- California- Kitchen24 (West Hollywood)
- Colorado- The Breakfast King (Denver)
- Connecticut- Elmer's Diner (Danbury)
- Delaware- Golden Dove Diner Restaurant (New Castle)
- Florida- Havana Cuban Food (West Palm Beach)
- Georgia- The Majestic Diner (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- M.A.C. 24/7 (Honolulu)
- Idaho- California Mexican Food (Boise)
- Illinois- White Palace Grill (Chicago)
- Indiana- Howie's Diner (Lawrenceburg)
- Iowa- Maria's Mexican Food (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Pancho's Mexican Food (Overland Park)
- Kentucky- Burger Boy Diner (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Deja Vu Restaurant and Bar (New Orleans)
- Maine- Dysart's Restaurant and Truck Stop (Hermon)
- Maryland- Broadway Diner (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Bova's Bakery (Boston)
- Michigan- Duly's Place (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Lange's Cafe (Pipestone)
- Mississippi- Waffle House
- Missouri- Hayes Hamburger and Chili (Kansas City)
- Montana- Shellie's Country Cafe (Helena)
- Nebraska- Hi-Way Diner (Lincoln)
- Nevada- Cafe Americano (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Broadway Diner (Bayonne)
- New Mexico- Penny's Diner (Belen)
- New York- Veselka (New York City)
- North Carolina- Midnight Diner (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner (Fargo)
- Ohio- Fritzy's Old-Fashioned Diner (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Perry's Restaurant (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- The Original Hotcake and Steak House (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- The Dining Car and Market (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Patriots Diner (Woonsocket)
- South Carolina- Hilton Head Diner Restaurant (Hilton Head Island)
- South Dakota- Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- E's 24 Hour Cafe (Memphis)
- Texas- Katz's Never Kloses (Houston)
- Utah- Belgian Waffle and Omelet Inn (Midvale)
- Vermont- P & H Truck Stop (Wells River)
- Virginia- Tosokchon (Annandale)
- Washington- Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Dwight's of St. Albans (St. Albans)
- Wisconsin- Omega Restaurant (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Penny's Diner (Cheyenne)