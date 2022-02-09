This Is The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Virginia

An Annandale eatery is being credited as having the best 24-hour restaurant in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best 24-hour restaurants in every state, which included Tosokchon as the top choice for Virginia.

"Traditional Korean dishes are the star at Tosokchon," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote. "The menu is filled with sweet and savory items like bulgogi beef, dolpan bibimbap, and kimchi jeon. Do not skip this restaurant if you are in the area."

