WATCH: Screaming Boulder Woman Chases Mountain Lion Away From Dog

A heart-stopping video caught the moment a Colorado woman chases a mountain lion away from her pet dog.

KDVR shared the footage Tuesday (February 8), which reportedly happened incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on February 4. It starts with the dog using the bathroom in the backyard of the Boulder home. Moments later, the dog darts to the back of the property and begins barking. Over 30 seconds into the video, a mountain lion is seen pouncing at the dog as it gets close to the door.

That's when the homeowner, Erin Needham, rushes out, screaming at the sight of the predator chasing the 25-pound pet. She runs off-camera, and soon after, the dog runs to the other side of the yard.

Needham also backs away to the opposite side of the porch, and the mountain lion isn't seen again for the rest of the video. The footage continues with the owner trying to get the barking dog to go inside the house.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife told reporters there have been three reports of mountain lions attacking dogs in the same neighborhood since mid-January.

