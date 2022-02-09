Where To Get The Best Pizza In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

February 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the cheesy goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. February 9th is National Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Las Vegas is Amano. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"This restaurant is a hidden gem! It's hidden in a parking lot and if you don't know about it, it's hard to find. My husband saw a Tik Tok video about this place and told me we HAD to go and boy was I not disappointed. They are known for their signature Fat Baby's. I like to call it a pasta stuffed sandwich. They range from $15-$20 depending on which one they get. Definitely large enough to share and I'm going to do that next time."

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the city:

  1. Amano
  2. Good Pie
  3. Pizza Rock
  4. Monzú Italian Oven + Bar
  5. Secret Pizza
  6. Brooklyn's Best Pizza and Pasta
  7. Brothers Pizza
  8. Biaggio's Pizzeria
  9. Marsigliano's Pizzeria
  10. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Click here to check out the full list of the best pizza places int he city.

