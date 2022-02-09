Where To Get The Best Pizza In Las Vegas
By Ginny Reese
February 9, 2022
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.
The country is so obsessed with the cheesy goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. February 9th is National Pizza Day.
Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.
According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Las Vegas is Amano. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:
"This restaurant is a hidden gem! It's hidden in a parking lot and if you don't know about it, it's hard to find. My husband saw a Tik Tok video about this place and told me we HAD to go and boy was I not disappointed. They are known for their signature Fat Baby's. I like to call it a pasta stuffed sandwich. They range from $15-$20 depending on which one they get. Definitely large enough to share and I'm going to do that next time."
Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the city:
- Amano
- Good Pie
- Pizza Rock
- Monzú Italian Oven + Bar
- Secret Pizza
- Brooklyn's Best Pizza and Pasta
- Brothers Pizza
- Biaggio's Pizzeria
- Marsigliano's Pizzeria
- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Click here to check out the full list of the best pizza places int he city.