Where To Get The Best Pizza In Louisville

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home.

The country is so obsessed with the cheesy goodness that there is a whole day dedicated to the dish. February 9th is National Pizza Day.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best pizza in the city.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated pizza place in Louisville is Goodfellas Pizzeria- Baxter Ave. So what sets this eatery's pizza apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"I loovve Goodfellas! I had heard a lot of hype before this place opened, so I wanted to come down and try it for myself. My favorite kind of pizza is New York style that you can buy by the slice, and that is exactly what they have here. You can also get a whole pie too, and lemme tell you that those things are HUGE."

Here are the top ten highest-rated pizza places in the city:

Goodfellas Pizzeria- Baxter Ave Arno Pizza Impellizzeri's Pizza The Post Parlour on Frankfort Danny Mac's Pizza Old School NY Pizza Lupo Pizzaville Chicago City Pizza

Click here to check out the full list of the best pizza places int he city.