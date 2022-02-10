Denver Area Due For Another Round Of Snow Soon

By Zuri Anderson

February 10, 2022

Cropped Image Of Man Driving Car During Winter
Photo: Getty Images

The Denver metro area has been seeing a lot of wintry weather over the past few weeks, and that trend will continue Friday (February 11).

A weak cold front is on the way, bringing lower temperatures and a 30% chance of snow for the Mile High City, according to FOX 31. Reporters say the high will be 47 degrees on Friday. Meteorologists predict one to three inches of snow across Denver, starting between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The news station also stressed that there may be some conflicts with the predictions since the storm system hasn't reached Colorado yet:

"On the other hand, the ECMWF European model shows only a dusting of isolated accumulation. This model keeps the storm a lot drier and brings the snow in Friday night with little to no accumulation for most spots. As of Tuesday night, the Pinpoint Weather Team is predicting that most places across Metro Denver will see less than an inch."

It wasn't too long ago that the Front Range and Northern Colorado were getting slapped with back-to-back winter storms. Some areas were practically buried under snow, while others saw icy commutes and canceled flights. For now, it seems this round of winter weather won't be as troublesome.

