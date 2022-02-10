Detroit Police Warns Residents Of Scammers Claiming To Be Authorities

Scammers in the Detroit area are now claiming to be part of the city's police department.

According to a Facebook post by the Detroit Police Department, several residents have been "targets" of a scam where they claim to be a part of the police department asking you to pay a fine or warrant.

The police department is urging those who receive a call from an unknown phone number to ignore it, as it could be one of the scammers.

They also wanted to let residents know that police officers will never call asking for you to pay a fine or warrant.

Here is what the Detroit Police Department's Facebook post said:

"We have received several calls from residents who seem to be targets of a scam. The scammers claim to be calling from the Detroit Police Department. We want you to know police officers will never call you claiming you need to pay a fine or warrant, or anything by phone. To avoid falling victim to a scheme, don't answer calls from numbers you don't recognize. If the number appears to be the police department's number, you can call us to confirm the call did not come from us. Stay safe, #OneDetroit."

