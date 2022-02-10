Georgia High School Under Internal Lockdown Since Monday, Student Charged

This week, a Georgia High School has been under an internal lockdown after threats were made against the school.

According to 11 Alive, Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta was placed on an internal lockdown Monday (February 7) after the school received several threats.

An internal lockdown means there is little to no movement allowed throughout the hallways, classrooms and lunchroom, an Atlanta Public Schools official told the news outlet.

Terroristic threats have been sent to the school via email every morning since Monday, prompting the daily internal lockdown.

An investigation conducted by Atlanta Public Schools Police, Atlanta Police's Homeland Security section, the GBI and the FBI concluded that a student that attends the school is connected to the threatening emails.

The student will now face multiple charges, including making terroristic threats, harassing communications and disrupting public schools.

On top of the charges, the student has been referred to the school's district's office of student discipline, the official told 11 Alive.

The investigation into the threatening emails is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.