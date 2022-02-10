Here Are Some Of Utah's Hilarious But True 'Unwritten Rules'

Some Utahns took to Reddit this week to share "unwritten rules" about the state.

According to FOX 13, a Reddit user asked the following question in the Salt Lake City subreddit: "What are some unwritten rules of Salt Lake City? Saw this in r/Portland and found it to be hilarious. What are the SLC rules that everyone knows not to cross?"

Not all responses were geared toward Salt Lake City. Some encompassed Utah as a whole.

Here are some of the best responses out of the 500-plus answers:

"Prep for holiday weekends if you drink": Upon elaborating, a Reddit user said, "You can only get liquor at designated, state-controlled stores. They always have huge lines for big holidays so make sure you’re there before the rush!" Another user chimed in, "Gotta buy a 5th on the 3rd to get drunk on the 4th"

"Don’t go downtown when it’s general conference" or "during Jazz games"

"Beware of the booter in the Parking lot at 613 E 400 S. He sits in a white sedan and will boot you even if you go to the stores in the stripe."

"The lines on the road no longer exist when it rains/snows. Accept the road anarchy and the inevitable drivers still going 90+."

"Only go to Costco on Sundays."

"Never say the full names of streets. Drop the zeros."

"If you're planning anything down south(Draper, Daybreak, or Herriman) don't have it start at 6pm on a weekday. Just don't."

To read the full Reddit discussion, click here.