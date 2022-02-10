James Harden Wants Trade Away From Nets Before Deadline: Report

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reportedly wants to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, but has hesitated to make a formal request in fear of public backlash after having previously done so during his previous stint with the Houston Rockets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden, who has missed the Nets' last three games due to a hamstring injury, is reportedly hopeful that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey -- who was the Rockets' general manager when the team acquired Harden in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012 -- will be able to complete a trade ahead of the NBA's deadline at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday (February 10), according to sources.

However, Wojnarowski reports Morey and Nets general manager Sean Marks have not had serious dialogue in relation to a deal involving Harden as of Thursday morning, but "there's still an expectation that the sides will communicate" ahead of the afternoon deadline.

Both teams are reportedly still considering the risk-reward of a deal involving the former NBA MVP, who would join his fourth NBA team in 13 seasons should a trade be agreed upon.

Morey may also be hesitant to include assets beyond guard Ben Simmons -- who hasn't played since the 76ers were eliminated from the Eastern Conference semifinals last June -- in an effort to create salary-cap space to sign Harden once he becomes a free agent next offseason.

Harden is currently averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season.

The Nets, who entered the season with 'championship or bust' expectations, have lost nine consecutive games to fall to eighth in the Eastern Conference.