Nandi Bushell Adds New Instrument To Her Arsenal
By Katrina Nattress
February 11, 2022
Nandi Bushell is a mind-blowing drummer, guitarist and bassist, and apparently that's not all she can play. The 11-year-old prodigy revealed on Instagram that she's been playing the saxophone for eight months now and shared a video of herself playing along to Althea Talbot Howard's "The Church at Errislannan."
"I have been playing #saxaphone for 8 months now and I #LOVE it! This #beautiful piece is called ‘The Church at Errislannan’. Composed by Althea Talbot Howard @altheatalbothoward," she captioned the clip. "She is such an incredible musician with African-English heritage, just like me. Celebrating North American #blackhistorymonth"
See her post below.
Nandi truly had an exciting year in 2021. In addition to uploading impressive covers, she was named Cartoon Network's first ever Musician in Residence, performed live with the Foo Fighters, jammed with Queen drummer Roger Taylor (whom she also beat in a drum battle), and released an original song called "The Children Will Rise Up" with Tom Morello and his son Roman, which was co-signed by former president Barack Obama.
Last week she shared her first video of the new year, dedicating a cover of Rush's "Tom Sawyer" to the late Neil Peart. We can't wait to see what else 2022 brings for the budding star.