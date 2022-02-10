Nandi Bushell is a mind-blowing drummer, guitarist and bassist, and apparently that's not all she can play. The 11-year-old prodigy revealed on Instagram that she's been playing the saxophone for eight months now and shared a video of herself playing along to Althea Talbot Howard's "The Church at Errislannan."

"I have been playing #saxaphone for 8 months now and I #LOVE it! This #beautiful piece is called ‘The Church at Errislannan’. Composed by Althea Talbot Howard @altheatalbothoward," she captioned the clip. "She is such an incredible musician with African-English heritage, just like me. Celebrating North American #blackhistorymonth"

See her post below.