North Carolina Sheriff's 'Valentine's Day Special' Will Arrest Your Ex

Did you and your ex have a bad breakup? Breakups are a really difficult situation to get through and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, the pain may be even worse thanks to the endless ads and campaigns that boast "true love."

If you still want to celebrate the special day, but in a more unique way, a new campaign by a North Carolina sheriff's office may be exactly what you're looking for. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is once again offering its "Pre-Valentine's Day Special," promising to arrest your ex if they have an outstanding warrant.

According to WPDE, the sheriff's office will treat your ex to an all-inclusive special, complete with "limited-edition platinum bracelets [and a] free glamour headshot" as well as a stay in their "luxurious, freshly painted 5-star accommodations." They will even get the VIP treatment with free transportation by a "state-certified chauffeur."

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office isn't the only law enforcement agency taking advantage the holiday of scorned lovers. Several agencies around the country are offering their own Valentine's Day weekend specials, including this department leading your ex-Valentine away in limited-edition pink bracelets.

If you are interested in the weekend "special," the Robeson County Sheriff's Office encourages you to call 910-671-3100.