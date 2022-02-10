Sherwood Police Offers Special Just In Time For Valentine's Day
By Zuri Anderson
February 10, 2022
When Valentine's Day comes around, many businesses and brands will offer something unique or special for your partner or friends. A police department in Oregon has a special Valentine's Day weekend offer for the person who broke your heart.
Officers with the Sherwood Police Department would like to have a word with your ex-partner -- if they've committed a crime. Authorities are allowing people to reach out and provide information on their former lovers if they have outstanding warrants or may have been involved in illegal activity.
"This Valentines Day Weekend Special Offer starts off with limited-edition pink bracelets, a free ride through the scenic backcountry of Washington County, to a free minimum one-night stay in luxurious 5 Star accommodations," the police department enthusiastically wrote. "A special outfit and Valentine’s Day dinner will be provided at no additional cost!"
These "limited-edition" bracelets are, of course, pink handcuffs that will be used just for these suspects. They also provided a picture of the special, admittedly cute-looking, handcuffs.
A sheriff's office in North Carolina is offering something similar with the nice perks for those offending exes.
To take advantage of Sherwood Police's offer, you can call their dispatch at 503-629-0111.