One Of The 'Weirdest Houses In Indiana' Is Officially On The Market

One of the weirdest homes in Indiana is up for sale, reported IndyStar.

This 1953 mansion is colloquially known as the "dolphin house" and was owned by "late Indiana pimp-turned-magnate Jerry Hostetler." It's 29,000 square feet with a statue of three grinning dolphins that greet visitors as soon as they arrive.

The home was cobbled together piece-by-piece from four different ranch homes. Inside, the home is decked out with gargoyles, dug ponds, swimming pools, and a fountain. It also served as Hostetler's personal museum, complete with a life-size gorilla statue.

The real estate agent that's responsible for selling the home, Stacy Hall, says that her job is "selling the unsellable."

Does that mean the home is going to be hard to sell?

Though the seven-bedroom home is valued at over $1.1 million in Indianapolis' tax assessment, it's on the market for just $690,000. According to Hall, she has a buyer confirmed and the deal is supposed to close soon.