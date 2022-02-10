Public Memorial For Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA, Planned In Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

February 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A public memorial will be held in Charlotte for Cheslie Kryst, the former Miss North Carolina who was crowned the winner of Miss USA 2019. Kryst, who passed away last month at the age of 30, was a Charlotte native.

Kryst's family announced that a public celebration of life will be held begging at 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Elevation Church in Blakeney to allow the public a chance to honor the woman who greatly impacted the community over the years, WCNC reports. The service will also be streamed for those who cannot attend in person. A private service will be held prior to the public event.

In addition to her work at Charlotte-based charities like Dress for Success, as well as her duties as Miss USA, Kryst was a social justice attorney and a host on the entertainment news show Extra.

"Cheslie was one of the most effervescent people I ever met... she was always positive, she was always ready to take on the next task," said Kerry Barr O'Connor, executive director of Dress for Success.

Kryst tragically died by suicide on January 30 in New York City. Following news of her death, her family released a statement confirming her passing.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength," the statement reads. "She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on."

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

