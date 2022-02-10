Seeking A Thrill? Louisville's Waverly Hills Sanatorium Adds Daytime Hours

Are you looking for a haunting thrill? Louisville's "haunted hospital" will soon offer daytime hours for visitors, reported WLKY.

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium is known as one of the most haunted places in the entire nation, and it's definitely not for the faint of heart. Nearly 50,000 people died in the building when it was open for tuberculosis patients.

So if you're not quite ready to explore the old, abandoned building in the dark then you're in luck. The people behind the sanatorium are soon going to be offering a way for guests to take a tour during daylight hours.

Beginning in April, you will be able to take a tour during the day time. The tours will be about two to two-and-a-half hours long. They will include all five floors of the building, including the "infamous" body chute that took bodies down to Dixie Highway.

Click here to book your tour.

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium wrote on Facebook:

"Something new this year, we are adding daytime tours through the week. They will start in April. You can click on the following link to book them starting next week. Waverly cannot wait to see you."